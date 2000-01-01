Keppel Infrastructure Trust (SGX:A7RU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - A7RU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - A7RU
- Market CapSGD2.697bn
- SymbolSGX:A7RU
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
- Currency
- ISINSG1U48933923
Company Profile
Keppel Infrastructure Trust is an infrastructure business trust. The company provides investors opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of core infrastructure assets located in Singapore.