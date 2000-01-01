Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT Unit (SGX:CMOU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CMOU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CMOU
- Market Cap$719.290m
- SymbolSGX:CMOU
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINSG1EA1000007
Company Profile
Keppel-KBS US REIT is a Singapore based real estate investment trust. It invests in a diversified portfolio of income-producing commercial assets and real estate-related assets.