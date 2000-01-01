Company Profile

Keppel REIT, or KREIT, is a commercial real estate investment trust with properties valued at about SGD 9 billion across Singapore, Australia and South Korea. In Singapore, its portfolio consists of a 100% stake in Keppel Bay Tower, a 79.9% stake in Ocean Financial Centre, a 33.33% stake in Marina Bay Financial Centre and a 33.33% stake in One Raffles Quay. In Australia, it owns a 50% stake in five properties across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. It is also in the process of acquiring 100% stake in Pinnacle Office Park in Sydney. In South Korea, it owns around 99.4% of T Tower in Seoul. The trust is externally managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a subsidiary of Keppel Capital. Parent Keppel Corporation currently retains an approximate 48% stake in KREIT.Keppel REIT invests in a portfolio of income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and across Asia. Its objective is to generate stable returns to its unit-holders and to achieve long-term capital growth.