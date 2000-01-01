Keppel REIT Units (SGX:K71U)

Market Info - K71U

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - K71U

  • Market CapSGD4.040bn
  • SymbolSGX:K71U
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Office
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1T22929874

Company Profile

Keppel REIT, or KREIT, is a commercial real estate investment trust with properties valued at about SGD 9 billion across Singapore, Australia and South Korea. In Singapore, its portfolio consists of a 100% stake in Keppel Bay Tower, a 79.9% stake in Ocean Financial Centre, a 33.33% stake in Marina Bay Financial Centre and a 33.33% stake in One Raffles Quay. In Australia, it owns a 50% stake in five properties across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. It is also in the process of acquiring 100% stake in Pinnacle Office Park in Sydney. In South Korea, it owns around 99.4% of T Tower in Seoul. The trust is externally managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a subsidiary of Keppel Capital. Parent Keppel Corporation currently retains an approximate 48% stake in KREIT.Keppel REIT invests in a portfolio of income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and across Asia. Its objective is to generate stable returns to its unit-holders and to achieve long-term capital growth.

