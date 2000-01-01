Keras Resources (LSE:KRS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KRS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KRS
- Market Cap£4.750m
- SymbolLSE:KRS
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00B649J414
Company Profile
Keras Resources PLC is a gold exploration and development company. It involves in exploring gold deposits in Australia, iron-ore and manganese deposits in Africa. Its project portfolio consists of three projects in South Africa and Togo.