Keras Resources (LSE:KRS)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KRS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KRS

  • Market Cap£4.750m
  • SymbolLSE:KRS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B649J414

Company Profile

Keras Resources PLC is a gold exploration and development company. It involves in exploring gold deposits in Australia, iron-ore and manganese deposits in Africa. Its project portfolio consists of three projects in South Africa and Togo.

Latest KRS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

KRS Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .