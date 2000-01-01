Kering SA (MTA:KER)

European company
Market Info - KER

Company Info - KER

  • Market Cap€72.347bn
  • SymbolMTA:KER
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorFootwear And Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000121485

Company Profile

Kering SA is a luxury brands company that designs, manufactures and markets apparel under the brand names Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric and Tretorn.

Latest KER news

