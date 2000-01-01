Company Profile

Kering is the world's third- largest luxury goods conglomerate after LVMH and Richemont. Its flagship brand is Gucci, which accounts for 60% of revenue and over 80% of operating profits. Its other leading brands include Bottega Veneta and YSL. Other smaller luxury brands (in ready-to-wear, leather goods, watches, and jewellery) generate around 15% of sales. Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Boucheron, and Ulysse Nardin are part of Kering's portfolio.Kering SA is a luxury brands company that designs, manufactures and markets apparel under the brand names Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric and Tretorn.