Kerlink SA (EURONEXT:ALKLK)

European company
Company Info - ALKLK

  • Market Cap€26.650m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALKLK
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013156007

Company Profile

Kerlink SA provides solutions for communication between companies' information systems & fixed equipment, such as electricity meters, & vehicles, such as public transport & railway wagons. It offers products including Lora IOT station, WIRGRID & WIRMA.

