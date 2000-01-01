Kerr Mines Inc (TSE:KER)

North American company
Company Info - KER

  • Market CapCAD33.050m
  • SymbolTSE:KER
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4924052042

Company Profile

Kerr Mines Inc is a gold development and exploration company, engaged in exploring and developing the Copperstone gold property in La Paz County, Arizona, United States. Other properties include Bear lake property, Dufay property, and McGarry property.

