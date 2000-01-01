Kerry Group Class A (LSE:KYGA)

Company Info - KYGA

  • Market Cap€18.484bn
  • SymbolLSE:KYGA
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINIE0004906560

Company Profile

Kerry Group is a leading global ingredient and flavour technology company serving the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It also has a branded consumer food business, primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, focused on chilled meats, including sausages, which generates about 20% of sales and 10% of trading profit. The company supplies 15,000 food and ingredient products to clients in 140 countries from 132 manufacturing plants. It derives 73% of its sales from developed countries and 27% from the developing world, serving a wide range of end-use markets, including meat, meals, snacks, dairy, beverages, and pharma. Kerry has expanded through organic growth complemented by numerous tuck-in acquisitions.Kerry Group PLC is a food ingredient and flavor technology company. It primarily serves the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in United Kingdom and Ireland. The firm offers chilled meats, sausages, and other ingredient products.

