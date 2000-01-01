Company Profile

Kerry Group is a leading global ingredient and flavor technology company serving the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It also has a branded consumer food business, primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, focused on chilled meats, including sausages, which generates about 20% of sales and 10% of trading profit. The company supplies 18,000 food and ingredient products to clients in 150 countries from 151 manufacturing plants. It derives 78% of its sales from developed countries and 22% from the developing world, serving a wide range of end-use markets, including meat, meals, snacks, dairy, beverages, and pharma. Kerry has expanded through organic growth complemented by numerous tuck-in acquisitions.