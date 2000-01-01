Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corp is engaged in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic business segment designs manufacture and install scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures. The International business segment provides facility design, engineering, construction and project management from the planning stage through testing and commissioning of laboratories. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Domestic business segment.Kewaunee Scientific Corp is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. Its products include fume hoods, casework, safety cabinets, exhaust systems, and energy saving controls.