Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KEG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KEG
- Market Cap$5.450m
- SymbolNYSE:KEG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINUS49309J1034
Company Profile
Key Energy Services Inc is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company provides well services to oil companies, foreign national oil companies and independent oil and natural gas production companies.