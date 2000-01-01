Company Profile

Key Tronic Corp is an electronic manufacturing service provider. The company provides electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and globally. Its primary services include product assembly, plastic molding, precision metal stamping, fabrication and finishing and engineering services, in-house testing, materials management and global distribution. The firm derives the majority of its revenues from the United States.Key Tronic Corp is engaged in electronic manufacturing services for original equipment manufacturers and also manufactures keyboards and other input devices.