- Market Cap$9.165bn
- SymbolNYSE:KEY
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS4932671088
With assets over $145 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.KeyCorp is present in the financial service domain. Its core revenue is derived from the provision of retail and commercial banking, investment management and consumer finance services.