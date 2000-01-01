Company Profile

Keyera operates as a midstream energy business in western Canada. Its primary operations consist of gathering, processing, and fractionation of natural gas in western Canada; storage and transportation of crude oil and natural gas byproducts; and marketing of natural gas liquids. The company operates over 5,000 kilometers of gathering pipelines and 15 natural gas processing plants.