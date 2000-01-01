Keyrus (EURONEXT:KEY)

European company
  • Market Cap€27.670m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:KEY
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0004029411

Company Profile

Keyrus is a France-based company engaged in consulting and performance management technologies. It offers consultancy services for Strategy & Transformation, Management & Organization, Digital strategies, and Performance Management.Keyrus is engaged in management consulting and technology integration and management, offering solutions for accounts and ERP/CRM solutions for the Mid-Market.

