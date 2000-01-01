Company Profile

Keysight Technologies Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to the communications and electronics industries. The firm operates in two segments: measurement solutions and customer support and services. The measurement solutions segment generates the vast majority of revenue and sells hardware and software products, including radio frequency, microwave, and digital solutions. The customer support and services segment provides repair and calibration services to customers who have purchased Keysight products and helps resell refurbished equipment. Over half of Keysight's sales are generated in the United States, China, and Japan.Keysight Technologies Inc is a measurement company providing core electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. It provides electronic measurement instruments and systems and related software, software design tools.