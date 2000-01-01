Keystone Law Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:KEYS)
Market Info - KEYS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KEYS
- Market Cap£164.190m
- SymbolLSE:KEYS
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINGB00BZ020557
Company Profile
Keystone Law Group PLC is the United Kingdom based law firm. The company provides legal services to a client base comprising of small and medium enterprise and private individuals.