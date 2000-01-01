Keystone Law Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:KEYS)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KEYS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KEYS

  • Market Cap£164.190m
  • SymbolLSE:KEYS
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPersonal Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BZ020557

Company Profile

Keystone Law Group PLC is the United Kingdom based law firm. The company provides legal services to a client base comprising of small and medium enterprise and private individuals.

Latest KEYS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

KEYS Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .