Keytone Dairy Corp Ltd (ASX:KTD)
Company Info - KTD
- Market CapAUD91.420m
- SymbolASX:KTD
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- ISINAU0000010704
Company Profile
Keytone Dairy Corp Ltd is a manufacturer, packer and exporter of dairy and nutrition products, with a particular focus on powdered dairy products. Its products include whole milk powder, skim milk powder, colostrum milk powder and kiwifruit milk powder.