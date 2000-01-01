Keytone Dairy Corp Ltd (ASX:KTD)

Company Info - KTD

  • Market CapAUD91.420m
  • SymbolASX:KTD
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000010704

Company Profile

Keytone Dairy Corp Ltd is a manufacturer, packer and exporter of dairy and nutrition products, with a particular focus on powdered dairy products. Its products include whole milk powder, skim milk powder, colostrum milk powder and kiwifruit milk powder.

