Keyware Technologies NV (EURONEXT:KEYW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KEYW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KEYW
- Market Cap€19.560m
- SymbolEURONEXT:KEYW
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINBE0003880979
Company Profile
Keyware Technologies NV is a network service provider. It provides rental, sale, installation of payment terminals, authorisation services transaction, finance, administration, expenses in connection with the listing on the stock market, and others.