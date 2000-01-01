KFG Resources Ltd (TSX:KFG)
North American company
Company Info - KFG
- Market CapCAD1.260m
- SymbolTSX:KFG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA48245P1080
Company Profile
KFG Resources Ltd is a North American based company. The company is primarily engaged in the production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. It has developed onshore oil and gas reserves with activities concentrated in Concordia, Catahoula Parishes, Louisiana, Wilkinson Counties, Mississippi, Comanche County and, Kansas. Also, the company is focused on participating in the drilling of shallow wells in north-central Texas. Most of its revenue is earned from the North American market.KFG Resources Ltd is engaged in the production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. In addition, the company is also focused on participating in the drilling of shallow wells in north-central Texas.