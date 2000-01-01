KFM Kingdom Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3816)

APAC company
Market Info - 3816

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3816

  • Market CapHKD204.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:3816
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMetal Fabrication
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG525551027

Company Profile

KFM Kingdom Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of precision metal stamping & lathing services and manufacturing & sales of fine metal products.

