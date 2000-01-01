Company Profile

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is an equipment supplier and service provider for the cement industry. It operates in two business segments including the Capex segment and the Plant services segment. The Capex segment is engaged in the supply of equipment for cement plants and provides services directly linked to the equipment supply. The Plant services segment supplies spare parts and provides services to existing cement plants. It provides services such as process technology, design, engineering, project management, the supply of technology and equipment.