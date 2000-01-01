Ki Group SpA (MTA:KI)

  • Market Cap€4.090m
  • SymbolMTA:KI
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004967672

Ki Group S.p.A. is engaged in the production of organic products fresh vegetables meat substitutes and cheese. The Company provides rice, spelt, kamut, maize, quinoa, millet, buckwheat, barley, rye, and oats; and organic food for babies.

