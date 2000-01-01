Kibaran Resources Ltd (XETRA:FMK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FMK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FMK
- Market Cap€24.240m
- SymbolXETRA:FMK
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINAU000000KNL2
Company Profile
Kibaran Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in exploration and evaluation of graphite in Tanzania and East Africa including the Epanko Graphite project.