Kibaran Resources Ltd (XETRA:FMK)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FMK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FMK

  • Market Cap€24.240m
  • SymbolXETRA:FMK
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000KNL2

Company Profile

Kibaran Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in exploration and evaluation of graphite in Tanzania and East Africa including the Epanko Graphite project.

Latest FMK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .