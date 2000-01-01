Kiddieland International Ltd (SEHK:3830)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3830

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3830

  • Market CapHKD305.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:3830
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5259B1059

Company Profile

Kiddieland International Ltd is a toy manufacturer and exporter. It is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and sale of outdoor-and-sports toy products and infant-and-preschool toy products.

Latest 3830 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .