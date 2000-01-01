Kiddieland International Ltd (SEHK:3830)
- Market CapHKD305.000m
- SymbolSEHK:3830
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINKYG5259B1059
Kiddieland International Ltd is a toy manufacturer and exporter. It is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and sale of outdoor-and-sports toy products and infant-and-preschool toy products.