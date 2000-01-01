Kidoz Inc (TSX:KIDZ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KIDZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KIDZ

  • Market CapCAD45.890m
  • SymbolTSX:KIDZ
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINAIG5259K1050

Company Profile

Shoal Games Ltd is mainly engaged in creating consumer mobile software products and games. It emphasizes on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children.

Latest KIDZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .