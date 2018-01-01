Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) Share Price

PIK
Kidpik Corp
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Internet Retail
Company Profile
Kidpik Corp is a subscription-based e-commerce company. It makes shopping easy, convenient, and accessible for parents by delivering, in a box, fashionable and personalized outfits for kids. kidpik provides kids clothing subscription boxes for boys and girls of varying sizes from toddler to youth that include mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's style preferences.
NASDAQ:PIK
US49382L1089
USD
