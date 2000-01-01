Kidztech Holdings Ltd (SEHK:6918)
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:6918
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINKYG5259S1084
Company Profile
Kidztech Holdings Ltd is a smart interactive entertainment product provider. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart toy vehicles, smart interactive toys and traditional toys. It sells its products to retail customers mainly comprise multinational and national retailers operating mass market retail chain stores, including both comprehensive retailers and toy specialty retailers. The products are sold under Kidztech brand.