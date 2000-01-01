Company Profile

Kier Group PLC is a construction and services company that builds and maintains projects for various sectors. Its design and engineering capabilities meet the specifications for public and private customers. In addition, property development provides opportunities for the company to diversify revenue through city projects, offices, retail, and leisure end markets. Kier operates four business divisions: property, residential, construction, and services. Most business comes from construction and services operations, and projects primarily relate to transportation networks, facilities management, water treatment, and developing other large structures. The United Kingdom accounts for most of the total revenue, with the remainder split among the Americas, Middle East, and Far East.Kier Group PLC is a property, residential, construction and services company. It invests in, builds, maintains and renews the places of work, live and play.