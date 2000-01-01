Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:KMP.UN)
North American company
- Market CapCAD1.817bn
- SymbolTSE:KMP.UN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Residential
- ISINCA49410M1023
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Other segments. Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and Other segment includes more than five properties.Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns, manages and develops multi-family residential properties in across Canada and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada.