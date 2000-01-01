Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:KMP.UN)

North American company
Market Info - KMP.UN

Company Info - KMP.UN

  • Market CapCAD1.841bn
  • SymbolTSE:KMP.UN
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Residential
  • Currency
  • ISINCA49410M1023

Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns, manages and develops multi-family residential properties in across Canada and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada.

