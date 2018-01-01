Killi Resources Ltd (ASX:KLI) Share Price

KLI
Killi Resources Ltd
APAC company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Company Profile
Killi Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of gold and copper in both Western Australia and Queensland. It owns four major exploration projects include West Tanami, Balfour, Mt Rawdon West, and Ravenswood North.
