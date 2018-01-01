Killi Resources Ltd (ASX:KLI) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Company Profile

Killi Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of gold and copper in both Western Australia and Queensland. It owns four major exploration projects include West Tanami, Balfour, Mt Rawdon West, and Ravenswood North.

