Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KE
- Market Cap$449.300m
- SymbolNASDAQ:KE
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS49428J1097
Company Profile
Kimball Electronics Inc is a contract electronic manufacturing services company. The Company is engaged in producing electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets.