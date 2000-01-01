Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KBAL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KBAL
- Market Cap$397.930m
- SymbolNASDAQ:KBAL
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS4942741038
Company Profile
Kimball International Inc has only business segments, furniture manufacturing. The company recently consolidated its furniture business and now manufactures office and hospitality furniture exclusively. The company core market includes commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. The firm's furniture brand portfolio comprises of Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality.Kimball International Inc manufactures furniture products and services under three brands: National, Kimball Office, and Kimball Hospitality. It provides solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments.