Company Profile

Kimball International Inc has only business segments, furniture manufacturing. The company recently consolidated its furniture business and now manufactures office and hospitality furniture exclusively. The company core market includes commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. The firm's furniture brand portfolio comprises of Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality.Kimball International Inc manufactures furniture products and services under three brands: National, Kimball Office, and Kimball Hospitality. It provides solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments.