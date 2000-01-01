Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KRP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KRP

  • Market Cap$826.960m
  • SymbolNYSE:KRP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS49435R1023

Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP is a limited partnership formed to own and acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties throughput United States.

Latest KRP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .