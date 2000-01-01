Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KRP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KRP
- Market Cap$826.960m
- SymbolNYSE:KRP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS49435R1023
Company Profile
Kimbell Royalty Partners LP is a limited partnership formed to own and acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties throughput United States.