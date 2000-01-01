Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer of personal care (around half of sales) and tissue products (roughly one third of sales). Its brand mix includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary products for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.Kimberly-Clark Corp is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers using technologies in fibers, nonwovens, and absorbency. It offers personal care, consumer tissue, and K-C professional.