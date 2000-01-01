Kimco Realty Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:KIM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KIM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KIM
- Market Cap$7.231bn
- SymbolNYSE:KIM
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS49446R1095
Company Profile
One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty owns interests in 400 shopping centers throughout major markets in the U.S., representing roughly 56 million square feet.Kimco Realty Corp is real estate investment trust that owns and operates neighborhood and community open-air shopping centers in North America.