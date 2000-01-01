Kimly Ltd (SGX:1D0)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1D0

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1D0

  • Market CapSGD281.550m
  • SymbolSGX:1D0
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1DF1000008

Company Profile

Kimly Ltd is engaged in operating coffee shops including leasing of food outlet premises to tenants, sale of food, beverages and tobacco products and providing management services to third party coffee shops. It also retails cooked food through stalls.

Latest 1D0 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .