Kimly Ltd (SGX:1D0)
- Market CapSGD281.550m
- SymbolSGX:1D0
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- ISINSG1DF1000008
Company Profile
Kimly Ltd is engaged in operating coffee shops including leasing of food outlet premises to tenants, sale of food, beverages and tobacco products and providing management services to third party coffee shops. It also retails cooked food through stalls.