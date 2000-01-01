Kin and Carta (LSE:KCT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KCT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KCT
- Market Cap£95.470m
- SymbolLSE:KCT
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB0007689002
Company Profile
Kin and Carta PLC is a global digital transformation business. The company with the help of data and technology help the companies to invent, market and operate profitable new products and services. It operates across the UK, Europe, the US, South America and Asia.St Ives PLC is an international marketing services group, made up of with number of successful and dynamic businesses serving leading brands. It has experience in the retail, publishing and commercial markets.