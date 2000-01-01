Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KIN
- Market CapAUD20.560m
- SymbolASX:KIN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000KIN8
Company Profile
Kin Mining NL is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Leonara gold project, Desdemona, Murrin Murrin among others.