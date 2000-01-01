Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN)

APAC company
Market Info - KIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KIN

  • Market CapAUD20.560m
  • SymbolASX:KIN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000KIN8

Company Profile

Kin Mining NL is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Leonara gold project, Desdemona, Murrin Murrin among others.

