Kin Pang Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1722)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1722

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1722

  • Market CapHKD214.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1722
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG527871019

Company Profile

Kin Pang Holdings Ltd is an intergrated construction contractor. The company's services include building and ancillary, and emergency repair in Macau.

Latest 1722 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .