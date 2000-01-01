Kin Pang Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1722)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1722
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1722
- Market CapHKD214.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1722
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG527871019
Company Profile
Kin Pang Holdings Ltd is an intergrated construction contractor. The company's services include building and ancillary, and emergency repair in Macau.