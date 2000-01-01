Company Profile

Kin Yat Holdings Ltd is the manufacturer and seller of electrical and electronic products. It operates through four segments. The Electrical and electronic products segment, which generates the highest revenue, consists of the manufacture and sale of Artificial Intelligence, robotics, Internet of Things and smart home products, electronic entertainment products, and other related products. The Motors segment consists of the manufacture and sale of motors and encoder film. The Glass technology and application segment consists of the sale and downstream processing of glass as well as the design, manufacture, and installation of curtain wall systems. The Real estate development segment is engaged in the development of residential and commercial property.