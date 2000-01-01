Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL)

APAC company
Market Info - KSL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KSL

  • Market CapAUD229.590m
  • SymbolASX:KSL
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINPG000A143KS8

Company Profile

Kina Securities Ltd provides diversified financial products and services. The Company offers Business lending, Personal lending, Fund management, Stockbroking, Investment holding, Money marketing and Superannuation administration.

