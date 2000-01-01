Kinder Morgan Inc Class P (NYSE:KMI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KMI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KMI

  • Market Cap$46.930bn
  • SymbolNYSE:KMI
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Midstream
  • Currency
  • ISINUS49456B1017

Company Profile

Kinder Morgan Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company transports natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products.

Latest KMI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .