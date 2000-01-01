Company Profile

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America with 70,000 miles of U.S. natural gas pipelines and nearly 10,000 miles of oil and refined products pipelines. The company is active in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, and carbon dioxide. The majority of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil-fuel products.