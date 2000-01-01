Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KIN

  • Market Cap$316.250m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KIN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4945771099

Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in saving and improving the lives of pets. The Company's product candidates are SentiKind, KIND-010 and KIND-012.

Latest KIN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .