Company Profile

Kindred Group PLC is an online gaming business. The company has four business segments based on the type of online game, which includes sports betting, casino and games, poker, and bingo. It operates through several different online brands such as Unibet, Bingo.com, Maria Casino, and iGame. The sports betting segment offers pre-game and live sports betting, while the casino and games segment offers several hundred games over dozens of software providers. The majority of revenue comes from Europe and Australia.