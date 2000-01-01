Company Profile

Kinepolis Group NV is a diversified media company primarily operating in the cinema industry. The business activities are functioned through division namely: The box office segment generates revenue based on cinema ticket sales, while the in-theater sales generate revenue based on the beverage, snack, and merchandise sales. The business-to-business segments generate revenue through ticket sales to corporate customers. Additionally, Kinepolis generates revenue through film distribution and screen advertising. Real estate segment owns most of the movie theaters that the company operates. Digital Cinema Services segment comprises all technical expertise that Kinepolis holds in digital projection and sound. The company earns the vast majority of its revenue in Western Europe.