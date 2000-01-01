Kinepolis Group NV (EURONEXT:KIN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KIN
- Market Cap€1.569bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:KIN
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBE0974274061
Company Profile
Kinepolis Group NV is engaged in media operations. Its primary business involves distribution of cinema and sales of movie tickets. Its other activities include screen advertising and sale of snacks.