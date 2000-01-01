Kinepolis Group NV (EURONEXT:KIN)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KIN

  • Market Cap€1.569bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:KIN
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0974274061

Company Profile

Kinepolis Group NV is engaged in media operations. Its primary business involves distribution of cinema and sales of movie tickets. Its other activities include screen advertising and sale of snacks.

Latest KIN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .